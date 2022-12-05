Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.33.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $117.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $122.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,546 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,104,000 after buying an additional 774,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.