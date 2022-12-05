Threshold Price Hits $0.0184 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Threshold has a market cap of $184.46 million and $3.82 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,085.32 or 0.99939708 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010725 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021370 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00241078 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01853985 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,997,728.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

