Tradewinds LLC. Acquires New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 89.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 262.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.70 and a twelve month high of $191.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

