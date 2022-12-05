Tradewinds LLC. Acquires Shares of 32,141 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,141 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Walmart comprises approximately 2.7% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.80. 27,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103,328. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $412.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

