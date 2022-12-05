Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.9% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

NYSE ITW traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.92. 15,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

