Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 606 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 606 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 48.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.8 %

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $22.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $791.70. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,809. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $822.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

