Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 6,729 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.51. 36,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,732,784. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.90 and a 200-day moving average of $162.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

