Tradewinds LLC. Invests $1.50 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.46. 16,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,453. The company has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.