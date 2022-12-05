Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Starwood Property Trust accounts for 2.3% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tradewinds LLC. owned about 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.
Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
STWD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. 14,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.95.
Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.56%.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
Featured Stories
