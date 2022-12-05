Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,566,241,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,182,613,000 after buying an additional 161,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.46. 569,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,050,016. The company has a market capitalization of $585.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.38 and a 200 day moving average of $245.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

