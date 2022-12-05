Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.51. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

