Trip.com Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 12,654 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,686 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Trip.com Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. 254,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,664. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCOM. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

