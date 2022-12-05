TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.69. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 800.04%.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

