Truist Financial Trims Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Target Price to $43.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHCT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of CHCT opened at $36.13 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $914.05 million, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

