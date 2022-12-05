Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.56.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

