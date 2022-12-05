TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Up 4.1%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.30. 71,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,074,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSP. Oppenheimer cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 62.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,044 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 63.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 64.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.