Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 2.7% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scge Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Twilio worth $94,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Argus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $289.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

