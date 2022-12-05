UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 600 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 600 ($7.18) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.11) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.96) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.99) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 562.31 ($6.73).

Shares of EZJ stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 392.80 ($4.70). 2,780,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,544. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 382.64. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

