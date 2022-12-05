UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €161.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €161.00 ($165.98) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €149.50 ($154.12) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($195.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($195.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HNR1 opened at €182.85 ($188.51) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €164.71 and its 200-day moving average is €151.22. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($119.97).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.