UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($66.75) to GBX 5,450 ($65.20) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($71.66) to GBX 5,900 ($70.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.17) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,584 ($66.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,045.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,043.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.