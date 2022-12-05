UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Price Target Cut to €105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €120.00 ($123.71) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UCBJF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.57.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of UCBJF remained flat at $80.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. UCB has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

