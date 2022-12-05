Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $470.99. 9,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,867. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $477.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.04.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

