Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.60.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %
Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $470.99. 9,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,867. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $477.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.04.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
