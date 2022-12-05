Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,500 ($41.87) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.07) to GBX 3,900 ($46.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.66) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,105.38 ($49.11).

ULVR stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,174 ($49.93). The stock had a trading volume of 939,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,317. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,002 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,893.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a market cap of £105.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,151.55. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,182.60 ($50.04).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

