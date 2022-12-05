United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Price Performance

UIHC opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.60. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.