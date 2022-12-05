Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Universal Display by 1.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

OLED stock opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.34. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.