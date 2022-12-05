Utrust Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $51.43 million and $6.17 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

