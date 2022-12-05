VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $199,379.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

