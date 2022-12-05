Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.85. 43,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.