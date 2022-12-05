Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 6.5%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

