Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $14.16

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.79. Valneva shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 1 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Valneva Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $3,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.