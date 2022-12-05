Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $14.16

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.79. Valneva shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Valneva Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $157.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $3,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Stories

