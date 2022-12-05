Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $14.16

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.79. Valneva shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Valneva Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $157.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $3,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Stories

