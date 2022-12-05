ValueAct Holdings L.P. Has $353.68 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,083 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises makes up 5.6% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned approximately 11.68% of Insight Enterprises worth $353,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.52. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,964. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

