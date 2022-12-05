ValueAct Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,720,000. Rocket Companies makes up about 0.2% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 0.10% of Rocket Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,374. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,420,730.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,043,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,998. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

