Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Sunflower Bank N.A.’s 10th Largest Position

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,996. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

