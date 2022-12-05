Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $370.56. The company had a trading volume of 84,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,627. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

