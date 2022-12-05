Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 699.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VOO traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

