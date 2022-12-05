Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vantage Towers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.