Venus (XVS) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.33 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Venus has a total market cap of $51.33 million and $1.99 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00024740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

