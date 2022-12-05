Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down to $23.85

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $22.29. Vericel shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 150 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Vericel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.
Vericel Stock Down 4.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
