Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.07 million and $18,915.63 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,974.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00473306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00114349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00854015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.38 or 0.00650240 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,603,485 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

