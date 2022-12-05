Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Acquired by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares during the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.89% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.21. 5,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,293. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

