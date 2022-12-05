Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of VSCO opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 609,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

