Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $194.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Village Farms International

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.