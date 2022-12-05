Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VNOM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 999,000 shares of company stock worth $33,943,190. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

