Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.83

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 64462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VTRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Vitru Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $646.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,705,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

