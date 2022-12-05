Vodafone Group Public (VOD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ: VOD) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.20).

11/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 110 ($1.32).

11/14/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Vodafone Group Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.6 %

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Vodafone Group Public Limited alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.36%.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.