Vodafone Group Public (VOD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ: VOD) in the last few weeks:
- 12/2/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.20).
- 11/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 11/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 110 ($1.32).
- 11/14/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/3/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Vodafone Group Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.6 %
Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.
Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.36%.
Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.