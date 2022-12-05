Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($242.27) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.04% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($164.95) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($206.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($134.02) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($289.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Volkswagen Stock Down 0.3 %

ETR VOW3 traded down €0.36 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €139.02 ($143.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €133.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.74. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a twelve month high of €195.14 ($201.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

