Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 137,679 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $70,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,098 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

VRTX stock opened at $321.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.00 and a 12-month high of $323.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.