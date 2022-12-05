Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 175,042 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,042 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $84,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 712,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.41 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

