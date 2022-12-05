Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 674,405 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 4,026.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,405 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.99% of Ralph Lauren worth $61,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RL opened at $115.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

