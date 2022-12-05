Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $111,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $640,957,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $360.06 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $346.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

